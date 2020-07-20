Letter: Weather Forecasting

After watching a fairly substantial rainstorm on Saturday night I picked up the weather section of the Arizona Daily Star and read the days forecast highlighted by "Very hot. 0% chance of rain." I know there have been a lot of advances in weather forecasting in my lifetime which is wonderful, however, how do the meteorologists at AccuWeather decide to tell people there is no possibility what so ever that it will rain today and it does. I'm not a meteorologist but I do know what a 0% chance means. Might be time for AccuWeather to reexamine what their definition of 0% means. During monsoon season in Tucson a 0% chance of rain is not a safe assumption.
Mark Van Buren
North side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
