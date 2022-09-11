Letter: weather is not the same as climate

The letter to the editor "Monsoons during climate change?" on 9/6 confuses local weather events with global climate warming. The letter sites the fairly good local southern Arizona monsoon this year (the weather) as evidence that global CO2 emissions resulting in global warming (the climate) is not true. I could site a myriad of weather events in the current news from fires and heat waves in California to floods in Georgia and Pakistan as evidence of weather events that reflect the greater volatility of local weather due to the warming climate.