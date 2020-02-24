Letter: Weather Stations

In order to monitor climate change and global warming could we install weather stations on the planet in a global grid pattern?
Place a monitored weather station at the intersection of every 5 degrees along the parallels of latitude and every 5 degrees along the meridians of longitude. Perhaps start by placing the weather stations every 15 degrees then fill in at every 10 degrees and finally every 5 degrees.
The weather stations could monitor sunrises, sunsets, temperature, atmospheric pressure, precipitation, wind speed and direction, humidity and sea surface temperatures.
This would greatly increase our knowledge of our planet’s climates and weather
Just a small portion of Jeff Bezos’s $10 billion in grant money would go a long ways toward getting this project off the ground.
Bill Kendall
Downtown
