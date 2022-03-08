Letter: Weekly Report Not Enough

Gov. Ducey is probably not 82 years old, probably not bothered by sinusitis, serious allergies, a damaged heart or kept alive by a CPAP sleeping machine at night, so he doesn't feel a need to know when the daily case number gets back below 200 so those of us who do live with such maladies can go outside again after two years hunkered down living off of Schwab's and Amazon.
I know, we're way too much trouble for Gov. Ducey to pay us any mind, no loss if we have to go to the hospital and face death in the hands of exhausted health workers, Gov. Ducey just doesn't want to be bothered any more by this pandemic thing and the constant ringing in his ears of more Arizonans dying day after day, week after week, year after year.
Lyn Paul Relph
Southwest side
