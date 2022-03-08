 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Weekly Report Not Enough
View Comments

Letter: Weekly Report Not Enough

  • Comments

Gov. Ducey is probably not 82 years old, probably not bothered by sinusitis, serious allergies, a damaged heart or kept alive by a CPAP sleeping machine at night, so he doesn't feel a need to know when the daily case number gets back below 200 so those of us who do live with such maladies can go outside again after two years hunkered down living off of Schwab's and Amazon.

I know, we're way too much trouble for Gov. Ducey to pay us any mind, no loss if we have to go to the hospital and face death in the hands of exhausted health workers, Gov. Ducey just doesn't want to be bothered any more by this pandemic thing and the constant ringing in his ears of more Arizonans dying day after day, week after week, year after year.

Lyn Paul Relph

Southwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News