Two days after reading this article warning about the dangers of undigested food remaining in the stomach (which is how people lose weight- they aren’t hungry), the young woman delivering my InstaCart order told me about how she recently lost weight taking Ozempic after I remarked she looked thinner.

When I asked about side effects, she said that it was hard to eat sometimes. In fact, she often had to force herself to eat. I told her to wait while I googled what problems could result from undigested food in the stomach. Aside from the dangers of food being aspirated into the lungs during sedation, the prospect of undigested food forming into a solid mass called a bozoar was horrifying. A bozoar may be life-threatening if it prevents food from passing into the small intestine. Changes in blood sugar levels also can result.