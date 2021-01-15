 Skip to main content
Letter: Welcome back, swamp!
Letter: Welcome back, swamp!

After four years of cesspool, return to the “swamp” will be a relief. Yes, the D.C. swamp teems with pesky mosquitoes and gnats, its fair share of deadly moccasins, and maybe, like its cousin the Okefenokee in Georgia, American alligators.

However, like the Okefenokee, it can nurture vitality, ferment, and diversity. Over 600 plant species and a huge variety of birds, mammals, amphibians, and fish thrive in the Georgia swamp.

May the D.C. counterpart provide habitat for intense variety and divergent views, and become a safe place to breed fresh ideas. We don’t want a “winner takes all” democracy.

An attempt was made to “drain the swamp” in Georgia in the 1890's. The company went bankrupt.

The Okefenokee is birthplace to two rivers, the Suwanee and the St. Mary’s, which flow out to nourish the land. D.C. leaders, learn to do likewise, and, as populist prophet Amos declared millennia ago, “Let justice roll down like waters, and righteousness like an ever-flowing stream.”

Ila Abernathy

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

