Letter: welcome, robot overlords

Re: the April 20 letter "Self-driving cars, trucks can kill."
A letter to the editor decried the advent of autonomous semi trucks: "Imagine the carnage". Sadly, one needn't imagine the carnage created by human controlled vehicles because it's known: forty thousand deaths each year.
Robots don't get high and then proceed to think that they can emulate Mario Andretti's driving skills. We lost a beloved extended family member to an individual who had been up for three days after downing amphetamines. He ran a stoplight at an underestimated 80 mph and impacted her car and compacted it to half its original width. He was charged with homicide but the magnitude of his eventual punishment will pale in comparison to the magnitude of the heartache he invoked.
Historically, Tucson had its first two car accident three days after the second automobile arrived in the Old Pueblo. Do you think that that would have occurred if bots had been driving those vehicles?
Rick Cohn
West side
