Letter: Welcome to the Crackpot Wonderland

Now that the elections are over, campaigns have concluded, and mud slinging has ceased, it’s time
for all of # 45’s backed candidates to be rounded up and placed on buses, not destined to NY City or to Martha’s Vineyard, but to Mar-a-Lago where they can start and develop an election denier utopia. Here they can sell snake oil, while peddling notions of conspiracy theories and non-truths, all while guzzling cockamamie Kool Aid and gorging themselves on Fiddle Faddle. The utopia will also contain an
amusement park complete with a 3 ring circus employing thousands of clowns and instead of “It’s
a Small World”, the ride will be called “It’s a Trump World After All”. The park will be aptly named
MAGA LAND!
Max LaPlante
People are also reading…
Southeast side
Max LaPlante
Southeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.