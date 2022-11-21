 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Welcome to the Crackpot Wonderland

Now that the elections are over, campaigns have concluded, and mud slinging has ceased, it’s time

for all of # 45’s backed candidates to be rounded up and placed on buses, not destined to NY City or to Martha’s Vineyard, but to Mar-a-Lago where they can start and develop an election denier utopia. Here they can sell snake oil, while peddling notions of conspiracy theories and non-truths, all while guzzling cockamamie Kool Aid and gorging themselves on Fiddle Faddle. The utopia will also contain an

amusement park complete with a 3 ring circus employing thousands of clowns and instead of “It’s

a Small World”, the ride will be called “It’s a Trump World After All”. The park will be aptly named

MAGA LAND!

Max LaPlante

Southeast side

Max LaPlante

Southeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

