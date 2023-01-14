Letter: Welcome to the Party, Mitch

Minority leader Mitch McConnell has recently discovered that the defacto, if diminishing leader of his party is a problem. He has finally criticized Mr Trump by name, blaming him for the GOP's poor performance in the mid terms. What took so long, Mitch? Interesting that you reserve your direct condemnation of Trump not for The Big Lie, not for the failed coup, but just for election losses. For 2 years Mitch was afraid to criticize Trump by name. Plus he wanted his coveted conservative Court. (That has sure worked out for women and GOP candidates, right?) But now that Trump is spiraling downward, Mitch is feeling brave enough to go on the attack. You could have stepped up sooner, Mitch. You possibly could have prevented the insurrection, and maybe overseen a resurrection of your sinking party. But no. Well, as they say, no guts, no majority.