 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Welcome to the Party, Mitch

  • Comments

Minority leader Mitch McConnell has recently discovered that the defacto, if diminishing leader of his party is a problem. He has finally criticized Mr Trump by name, blaming him for the GOP's poor performance in the mid terms. What took so long, Mitch? Interesting that you reserve your direct condemnation of Trump not for The Big Lie, not for the failed coup, but just for election losses. For 2 years Mitch was afraid to criticize Trump by name. Plus he wanted his coveted conservative Court. (That has sure worked out for women and GOP candidates, right?) But now that Trump is spiraling downward, Mitch is feeling brave enough to go on the attack. You could have stepped up sooner, Mitch. You possibly could have prevented the insurrection, and maybe overseen a resurrection of your sinking party. But no. Well, as they say, no guts, no majority.

Mike Cohen

Oro Valley

People are also reading…

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Follow these steps to easily submit a letter to the editor or guest opinion to the Arizona Daily Star.
View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News