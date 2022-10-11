 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Welcome to the Real World

Regarding Dr. Stewart’s letter on being pro-life, she insists women control sex with partners. She’s certain they can make a partner wear a condom. Of course all women use birth control “just in case.” Did she miss the lectures in medical school where rape, incest, partner violence, and contraception failure were discussed? She is apparently unaware that politics control health care choices. Perhaps she never gave care in a pregnancy where the patient’s life was at risk or carried a nonviable fetus.

I wish for: a health system where unintended pregnancies don’t occur; Where everyone has full access to health care; Where each person could control all sexual encounters and sexual partners; Where there were no illnesses that made pregnancy risky; That all fetuses were formed perfectly. And I wish the world were made of compassionate people who would not impose uninformed beliefs on everyone else, regardless of the situation. Until then, welcome to the real world.

Pamela Parker MD,

Obstetrician-Gynecologist

South Tucson

Pamela Parker

South Tucson

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

