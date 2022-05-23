Letter: Welcome Thad Appelman, Northwest side May 23, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Welcome to the United Catholic States of America. Our slogan: "Be white and Catholic or die."Thad AppelmanNorthwest sideDisclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star. View Comments Tags Letter Northwest Side Respond: Write a letter to the editor | Write a guest opinion Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community. Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Letters to the Editor: May 17 Letters to the Editor for May 17 Letters to the Editor: May 18 Letters to the Editor for May 18 Letters to the Editor: May 19 Letters to the Editor for May 19 Letters to the Editor: May 15 Letters to the Editor for May 15 Letters to the Editor: May 20 Letters to the Editor for May 20 Letters to the Editor: May 21 Letters to the Editor for May 21 Letters to the Editor: May 22 Student loan forgiveness Letter: Tucson Young Professionals Calls on Voters to Vote Yes on Prop 411 Tucson Young Professionals (TYP) is one of Arizona’s largest organizations serving young professionals, 800+ members-strong. We aim to make Gr… Letter: Police / Traffic Enforcement Dear Police Chief Kasmar - Please, for the love of Tucson residents, do something to make Tucson roads safer from speeding / reckless drivers.… Letter: Republicans pro-life? Are Republicans Really Pro-Life? You Decide Comments may be used in print.Comments may be used in print.