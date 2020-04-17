Letter: Well deserved Bravo Zulu flag to Capt. Brett Crozier
Navy Secretary Thomas Modly, another of Mr. Trump’s “Acting” appointees that likely couldn't pass Congressional muster, fired Capt. Brett Crozier for trying to save his Ship and Sailors. The administration took the low road. As a lifetime Republican, 6 year Navy veteran. 62 years ago with thousands of other Sailors required to stand in ranks with full exposure as our country tested 10+ nuclear bombs at Enewetak Atoll nuclear test site, some less than 10 miles away. No telling how many beside me experienced multiple bouts with Cancer and maybe even death, likely caused by that exposure, but we will never know. However we can know how many on CVN71 will die, become ill or pass on the Virus, although coverups do happen. They sit in their nice office, ‘applaud the sacrifice of these brave military people’, while never giving a thought to them being trapped under a Yellow or Black flag.

Walter Rhudy

Northeast side

