Letter: Well, here's another nice mess you've gotten me into
The current White House drama we see playing out before us reminds me of the old Laurel and Hardy films! It would truly be funny if it wasn’t so sad to see the mournful Attorney General Barr admonishing his client, Donald Trump, for messing up his plan to lie for him. Should we feel bad for Barr in that he can’t seem to coordinate the lie? He said it is hard to do his job if so, he should resign and let someone replace him who understands the role of the Department of Justice and the Attorney General of the United States.

Alan Barreuther

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

