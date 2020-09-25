 Skip to main content
Letter: Well-intentioned, but still behaving like a racist
I I was truly amazed and confused by the article entitled: "Well-intentioned, but still behaving like a racist".

The author claims that he is a racist and states: "...here are some ways: I take comfort knowing my community is being policed. I feel deeply secure living within my country's legal system." and so on.

None of what he states are examples of his racism meet any definition of racism that I've found in a dictionary.

What definition is this college instructor using and what is he really trying to say?

It sounds like he is defining racism as being a decent, middle-class American.

John Cioffi

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

