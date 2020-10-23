 Skip to main content
Letter: Well Told Lie
Thirty days to go, and there were doubts about whether he had the courage, fortitude, and smarts to win. The enemy would not go away, so he decided to defeat the Evil Force in mortal combat. He engaged the deadly virus. His enemies thought it was the end, but he rose up, prescribed his own treatment, and the Evil Force that had killed hundreds of thousands, cringed and collapsed in a weekend. Victorious, mask-less, he went to church, to twitter, to his own, private super-spreader rally, to proclaim victory. He reported for duty as his followers went wild. The Superhuman, Miracle president stood smirking on his balcony. He won.

Cheryl Lockhart

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

