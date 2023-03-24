Each one of us have a vote that will be counted the same as any other American. That is what makes us all equal. One person, one vote. Equal treatment under law. Well, except maybe for the millionaires. They have the power to hire legal teams that intimidate the legal system to the point they came never even be arrested for rape (Trump) and can get away with murder (OJ Simpson). And there are currently 62.3 MILLION millionaires (ref: Google). So current American equality depends on the size of you bank account. Which could explain crappy voter turnout. Lots of the non-millionaire 91.2% of American voters know that the vote can be rigged by $$ so why even bother to vote. And we see any voter-based legislation to control $$ dark money will be overthrown…by dark money. So maybe we need to change to ‘Land of the Free Millionaires’.