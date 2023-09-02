I just finished reading the Star. I focused on the Editorials/Letters to the editor….it provides me with insight (and sometimes a good belly laugh). So, here goes. There is enough blame to go around in both (or maybe all) parties. Starting with the local government, to the state, on up to the folks in Washington. NO ONE IS IMMUNE FROM STUPIDITY!! We’re all human; we make mistakes; sometimes big-ass mistakes; just the same, no one has the right to play the “I’m better than you” card. I am hoping and praying (and man, am I praying a lot) that in every facet of government, from local to state to DC, we will get right with ourselves and start doing the right thing…not the political thing…the right thing. These politicians owe it to US (you and me)! Every damn one of them is richer than all get out.