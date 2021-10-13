Letter: We're Fortunate to Have President Biden

Re: the Oct. 10 letter "Biden, not Trump, caused disasters."
Biden has done more for our country in 10 months than Trump did in four years.
It was Trump who presided over the biggest influx of migrants at the border. Because Trump shut down asylum at the border, it drove up border crossings. He left a mess for Biden
Biden’s US Citizenship Act will create a pathway to citizenship, keep families together, and prevent narcotics from entering the US.
It was Trump who set the deadline to leave Afghanistan. Biden evacuated 120,000 people in two weeks. Biden acted on the unanimous recommendation of the Secretary of Defense, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and the commanders in the field. 98% of Americans who wanted to leave Afghanistan were able to leave.
As for high gas prices, they are caused by OPEC, increased demand, and hurricanes – not Biden.
We are fortunate to have sensible Joe Biden as President.
Larry Bodine
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.