Letter: We're in Big Trouble

The day that a plot was announced to overthrow the government of Michigan, kidnap the governor and, possibly, execute her, Trump did not express any concern. Instead, he attacked her further. In addition, he attacked Obama, Biden, Harris, and Pelosi,, even calling Kamala Harris a monster and a communist. Given the growing threat of hyped-up right-wing terrorism as a threat to our country, I can only conclude this is a call for further violence against Trump's political enemies. We need to use the 25th Amendment and remove him. He is clearly unhinged and unsuitable to be in office. If he succeeds, we will have an authoritarian regime with the opposition becoming political prisoners. It's all clear to anyone paying attention.
Roberta Jensen
Green Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!