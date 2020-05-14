Letter: We're Number 1!
Congratulations to President Trump for carrying out his promise to Make America Great Again.. We are now No. 1 in the world in coronavirus cases at just over 1.3 million, and No. 1 in the world in coronavirus deaths at just over 80,000 (both numbers as of May 11).

Who would have thought that Trump could have gotten us to No. 1 in any category? When he finally manages to eliminate science, truth, and education, think of all the other categories in which we might climb to the top. I’m pretty sure his next executive order will be to eliminate all educational instruction above the 5th grade so that no one in the country will be able to achieve a higher level of education than he has.

Paul Joy

Sierra Vista

