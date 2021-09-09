Letter: We're on fire. What will Senator Sinema do?

Ten people live in a building, five on one side and five on the other. One side catches fire. Those five residents yell, “Call 911!” The second five come to see what the commotion is.
Those second five say, “Wait, why are you screaming? This is alarmist. Is the building really on fire? Fires happen all the time. They might not be that bad. We can’t stop them, anyway. Even if we could, it’d be expensive, and we couldn’t afford it.” Meanwhile, hands hidden behind their backs, they quietly pour gas onto the flames.
What would you do? You wouldn’t say, “Let’s convince one of the five people to put down the gas can and agree with us to call 911. With 60% of us agreeing, we could call 911.”
No. You wouldn’t wait to save the lives and livelihoods of all ten people in the building.
The West is burning. The East is flooding. What will you do, Sen. Sinema?
Nathan Hicks
Foothills
