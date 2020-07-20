Letter: Were the Founding Fathers Racists?
Granted many of the Founders were slave holders. In the north and south it was an accepted business practice. Did they think it was wrong? I think the majority did. The Constitution clearly states that all men are created equal. It was written and adopted by these Founders. My opinion is that they created a clear path forward. Otherwise why did they create a document that seems to be in conflict with the practices of the day?

Follow these steps from then. Civil War 1861, Emancipation Proclamation 1863, 13th Amendment 1865, 14th Amendment 1868, 15th Amendment 1870, Civil Rights Act 1957, Fair Housing Act 1968, Voting Rights Act 1965, Community Reinvestment Act. 1977 and so on.

To understand more look these up.

All that said, has there been conflict along the way? Disagreement? Of course. But as long as there was a conversation, there was progress. With the Constitution in hand we as Americans have been working to Create a more Perfect Union!

Jim Redding

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

