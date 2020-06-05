Letter: Were You Raised Properly?

As a white woman from a working middle class background, what do I know of hate or discrimination? When I was growing up in L.A. in the 1960’s and 1970’s, there were civil unrest and riots. There were neighborhoods to avoid and I wondered, WHY? In high school, I was rushing to attend a Drivers’ Training class at a local public school. As I reached the front door, a girl shoved me into the building and I almost lost my footing. When I returned home, I related the incident to my Mother. I asked “What did I do?” My mother remarked: “She was not raised properly.” There was no mention of race. It was an individual who had acted inappropriately and my Mom in her infinite wisdom treated it like that. It taught me never to render judgment on an entire group of people because of one bad act. Likewise, law enforcement may need to examine its practices to reflect good “upbringing.”
Paula Palotay
Marana
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!