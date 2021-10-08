 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: #WethePeopleAmendment
View Comments

Letter: #WethePeopleAmendment

  • Comments

I am upset that Congressperson Kirkpatrick has failed to come through on the campaign promise she made in 2018 to support the #WethePeopleAmendment to get big money out of politics and end corporate personhood.

The #WethePeopleAmendment, HJR48, is a proposed amendment to the U.S. Constitution that would abolish the legal fiction that corporations are persons with constitutional rights ("corporate personhood"), and that money is a form of free speech used to influence our elections. 

Seven states and over 700 communities (including Tucson City Council) have taken positions in support of this initiative. The Amendment now has 77 cosponsors in the House.

YOU. CAN. HELP. Join me in a demonstration outside of her office on Oct. 15th at 10-12 PM to demand she follow through on her promise! Meet at 1636 North Swan Road, Suite 200, Tucson.  Please call Rep. Kirkpatrick often, especially the morning of the action at 202-225-2542, and demand she cosponsor HJR48.

Celeste Rogers

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor Oct. 4
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor Oct. 4

  • Updated

OPINION: Sen. Sinema, Rep. Finchem and their actions, potholes in Tucson and voting rights are the topics in letters today. Join the discussion by submitting a letter at tucson.com/opinion.

Letters to the Editor Oct. 5
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor Oct. 5

  • Updated

OPINION: Mixed opinions about Sinema, Better Buck Program and government spending are in the topics of letters today. Join the discussion by submitting a letter at tucson.com/opinion. 

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News