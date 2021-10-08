Letter: #WethePeopleAmendment

I am upset that Congressperson Kirkpatrick has failed to come through on the campaign promise she made in 2018 to support the #WethePeopleAmendment to get big money out of politics and end corporate personhood.
The #WethePeopleAmendment, HJR48, is a proposed amendment to the U.S. Constitution that would abolish the legal fiction that corporations are persons with constitutional rights ("corporate personhood"), and that money is a form of free speech used to influence our elections.
Seven states and over 700 communities (including Tucson City Council) have taken positions in support of this initiative. The Amendment now has 77 cosponsors in the House.
YOU. CAN. HELP. Join me in a demonstration outside of her office on Oct. 15th at 10-12 PM to demand she follow through on her promise! Meet at 1636 North Swan Road, Suite 200, Tucson. Please call Rep. Kirkpatrick often, especially the morning of the action at 202-225-2542, and demand she cosponsor HJR48.
Celeste Rogers
East side
