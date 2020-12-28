Letter: WH missed covid response

"Hoax, bleach, sniffles, and warp speed". "Words" and tweets are not policy.
January 14th, the WHO said that, according to China, there was NO Human transmission of the Coronavirus.
January 30th, WHO declared a public health emergency, but advised countries NOT to restrict travel and trade to China.
January 31st, Trump issued a travel ban to/from China. Joe Biden called the travel ban xenophobic, hysterical, and fear mongering.
Shortly thereafter, Pelosi went to Chinatown and on a televised interview, told everyone to "come to Chinatown, it's safe."
Dr. Fauci said masks don't work. Andrew Cuomo sent tens of thousands of elderly to their deaths in nursing homes.
"Warp Speed"? Warp speed is the reason that America has two vaccines that will save thousands of lives. Don't trust the FDA? Stop taking your prescription medications.
What should Trump have done in terms of "reality and science" that would have prevented the loss of life from Covid-19 virus that originated in China? Let's hear it.
Sharon Van Daele
Northwest side
