Letter: What 10 out of 10 Means

On March 16, President Trump declared that he would give himself a 10 out of 10 for his response to the COVID 19 pandemic. On March 16, there were 4,226 COVID-19 cases in the US and 44 people had died, a death rate of 1%. As of April 2, there were 239,279 COVID-19 cases in the US and 5,443 people had died, a death rate of 2 1/4%. A great and truly beautiful job, Mr. President!

Donald Klein

North side

