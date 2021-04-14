Letter: What a bad joke, Biden to pick Magnus as CBP Chief

Biden has tapped TPD Chief Magnus to be head of U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP). What a bad joke! Magnus has absolutely NO experience in federal immigration law enforcement. The report cites his being in proximity to the border as a qualification. Really! Magnus is a liberal guy and was pretty much hands off in enforcing the state's SB1070 law, which requires law enforcement to contact immigration authorities when encountering suspected illegal immigrants. He opposed making Tucson a "sanctuary" city because it prohibited cooperation with federal law enforcement in non-immigration areas. Magnus has said that Tucson is a welcoming city to all immigrants, inferring illegal immigrants. Under Magnus, the homicide rate is up in Tucson. In 2019, A Wall St. analysis put Tucson as the most dangerous city in the AZ for violent crime. Did Biden ask CBP officers and Border Patrol agents their opinion of making Magnus head of CBP? Magnus is the right fit for Biden's open borders policies that have created the ongoing crisis!
Paula Martin
Vail
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.