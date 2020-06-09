Letter: What a fabulous leader!

Re: the June 7 article "Breaking down Trump's game plan for coronavirus."
I just read Jeffrey McConnell’s op-Ed extolling Donald Trump’s management of the COVID-19 crisis.
Truly astounding!
Thank you, sir, for informing me that The Great Leader has determined that developing a vaccine is the answer to the problem. Now who else in the world would have thought of that? That’s the kind of outside-the-box thinking that has made our country so great! (But wasn’t it Trump the Great who had been pushing for Clorox and sunshine as the cure-alls?) By the way, how’s the sunshine cure working, Arizona?
Also, I was a bit surprised that Mr. McConnell, being a top-flight engineer, neglected using some basic statistics to support his arguments. Could it be because the U.S., under our brilliant president, is unquestioningly! Number One! in both COVID-19 infections AND deaths in the world?
Must be fake news!
David Steinberg
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
