Letter: What a Hypocrisy

According to recent articles in the paper, professional athletes and coaches get COVID tested daily or on a regular basis. Yet, at the same time our health care and other front-line heroes don't have that option - they have to be symptomatic, exposed or have other specific reasons. Really, professional athlete/coaches are have a higher priority - where is the outrage in that?
Jack Harris
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
