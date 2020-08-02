You have permission to edit this article.
Letter: What a Hypocrisy
According to recent articles in the paper, professional athletes and coaches get COVID tested daily or on a regular basis. Yet, at the same time our health care and other front-line heroes don't have that option - they have to be symptomatic, exposed or have other specific reasons. Really, professional athlete/coaches are have a higher priority - where is the outrage in that?

Jack Harris

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

