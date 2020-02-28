Letter: What a man!

Re; the Feb. 24 letter "US must guard itself against socialism."
Joan Brown asks, "what's wrong with you people," because she believes Trump has accomplished so much and, yet, some do not support him. Here are a few additions to your list, Ms. Brown. Donald Trump has alienated our allies, supported dictators, built a wall with taxpayer money, shamed people he sees as fat or ugly or handicapped, treated women as sex objects, pardoned guilty friends, humiliated those who don't agree with him, fired those who stood up to protect our constitution, belittled Gold Star families and taken infants away from their families at the border. I ask you, what's not to like?
Nancy Allen
Green Valley
