Letter: What a Misnomer: The RIght to Life

The right to life movement should more accurately be called the right to deprive a women's life movement, or the right to deny a women's control over her own life. What lives are they protecting? An unborn before 22 weeks that has no chance of surviving outside the womb. They are gleeful that Roe was overturned and now have a sympathetic Republican House of Representatives. Where do they get their junk science from. Maybe the non-existent Catholic priests society of modern science, the wisdom of the Republican elected leaders in Arizona and other states that somehow think a fetus will survive at 15 weeks or less.