Letter: What a Misnomer: The RIght to Life

The right to life movement should more accurately be called the right to deprive a women's life movement, or the right to deny a women's control over her own life. What lives are they protecting? An unborn before 22 weeks that has no chance of surviving outside the womb. They are gleeful that Roe was overturned and now have a sympathetic Republican House of Representatives. Where do they get their junk science from. Maybe the non-existent Catholic priests society of modern science, the wisdom of the Republican elected leaders in Arizona and other states that somehow think a fetus will survive at 15 weeks or less.

The answer at least here in Arizona is for the defenders of a women's right to choose to put together a coherent scientific based initiative that can go to the voters in 2024. I for one will be proud to once again pick up petitions and solicit signatures to get this much needed initiative before the voters of our State.

James Robinett

Southwest side

