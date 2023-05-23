CNN allegedly took the moral high ground when they fired Don Lemon. In their infinite wisdom they decided to give an insurrectionist and serial sexual abuser a prime time audience of supposed independent and undecided voters. What a joke! Cheering when he knocks his abuse victim and when he announces his intentions to pardon the leaders of the January coup.

What's next for this once respected network? A white nationalist hour of disinformation hosted by Tucker Carlson and take your pick, Marjorie Taylor Green or Kari Lake. The cruelty hour hosted by Gregg Abbot and Ron DeSantis. Those charismatic leaders would surely boost CNN's sagging ratings.

The real national disgrace is for the media to continue to give a voice to these anti-American and extreme voices. Would it help if we re-watched the movie Network, went outside and yelled: "I'm mad as H and I am not going to take it anymore?

James Robinett

Southwest side