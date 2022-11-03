 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: What a Payoff

What a payoff. Two decades and 200 million dollars spent demonizing Nancy Pelosi and all you got was the beating of her 82 year old husband. The desent from the meritocracy of W Bush, to the thuggery of Trump and his legions of nut case election deniers - only to be reviled by the insurrection of January 6th

The Republican party has no plan to govern this country only the desire to hold power. Their leadership is spinless, most of their candidates unqualified either by lack of experience or education, or the simple fact that they cannot accept their 2020 defeat.

If you don't believe in democracy your ony goal in participating in it is to obstruct it. Please, Repubs, take a cold shower and try to come out more clear eyed about who you have become

Ted Morrison

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

