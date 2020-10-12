Letter: What a Real Patriot Looks Like...

In the news article of 9/28 regarding Trump’s disclosed payment of Federal taxes in the past, mention is made that he always stated that he paid taxes, thus reinforcing his claim to be a business mogul as well as a patriot. Let me tell you who was a “Patriot”. My father, at a time when my mother was living in a nursing home due to advanced Parkinson’s disease, refused to apply for Federal Government insurance (Medicaid) to help him with the costs…although this option was open to him. His reason…”The Government needs that money.” My father was not a wealthy man by any means. That…my friends…is a true Patriot.
Sue Thompson
SaddleBrooke
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
