Letter: What a shame
A recent Pew Research Center survey of 16 foreign publics found that only 17% thought that democracy in the U.S. is a good example for other countries to follow. Why is this? Could it be because that for the first time a former president has not accepted his defeat, cried massive fraud, and despite all evidence to the contrary, undiscerning followers believe him? Could it be because Republicans in states like Arizona are doing what they can to pass laws that restrict access to the ballot box? Could it be because Republicans in the U.S. Senate will not allow discussion of the voting rights bill called For the People Act? Yes, and what a shame.

Phineas Anderson

Catalina

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

