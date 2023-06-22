What am I missing here? Hunter is guilty of paying his taxes late? That's a crime? In the real world, that might cost him a financial penalty and the taxes and penalty would be paid. And Hunter was using drugs at the time he purchased a firearm? I did recently read that that was a federal felony! Give me a break. If we're going to start threatening jail time to Americans who pay their taxes late...and gun owners that use illicit drugs, then we sure darn better start building more jails...a LOT more jails. I don't know about you, but I tend to believe that Hunter has been experiencing an actual long-time Witch Hunt....not the fake "Witch-Hunts" that Trump is constantly complaining about. And McCarthy is trying his best to defend all of this? It's time to admit it guys. If this is what we get from the Republican Party, then it's time to admit that the Republican Party isn't just a joke...it's dead.