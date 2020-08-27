 Skip to main content
Letter: What a surprise
Letter: What a surprise

In watching the Republican convention during the last two days, I was shocked to realize that we are living a post-apocalyptic hellscape of rampant violence and chaos. (Maybe I need to get out more often.)

In view of this situation, it occurs to me that the Republicans have selected the wrong nominee. Since we are living in a society controlled by criminal gangs and rampaging looters, the best candidate for the times is clear - Mad Max for President!

George Hearn

Southwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

