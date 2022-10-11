 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: What about Independent Voters?

  • Comments

Re: What about Independent voters? printed on October 7th. If you really want answers to the questions you asked - you need to listen to or read something other then concentrating on the MAGA distractions. There are numerous fact based answers that will give you another side to most of your questions. If you truly believe in our constitution and democracy you will not endanger it by voting for election deniers. Ask your self how these election deniers in congress have helped our country. Their infiltration into the former Republican party is more about distracting us, while they take away our freedoms, then any new policies that will help most Americans.

Elain Geary

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News