Letter: What about Independent Voters?

Re: What about Independent voters? printed on October 7th. If you really want answers to the questions you asked - you need to listen to or read something other then concentrating on the MAGA distractions. There are numerous fact based answers that will give you another side to most of your questions. If you truly believe in our constitution and democracy you will not endanger it by voting for election deniers. Ask your self how these election deniers in congress have helped our country. Their infiltration into the former Republican party is more about distracting us, while they take away our freedoms, then any new policies that will help most Americans.