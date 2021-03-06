Letter: What About Personal Responsibility?

A recent writer listed the values Democrats stand for. Most were laudable. But just as telling as her list was what was absent: personal responsibility, hard work, and discipline. I gather we don't teach these values anymore in public schools. That's one of the reasons for the rise of private and religious schools that the writer criticizes. Why should I have to earn something when I can be entitled to it? We've watched in amazement during the pandemic as people in expensive late model SUVs lined up at food banks. We've been driving 17 and 21 year old vehicles. We worked hard after graduating, paid off our debts, saved and deferred gratification. Foolish us.
James Tuthill
Oro Valley
