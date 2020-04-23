Letter: What about small business owners?

I’m a bit confused about the government’s approach to small business. First, when is a business with 500 employees small? Second, why is the focus almost entirely on employees, most of whom have unemployment insurance that is paid by their employers. And third, what is being done to help owners of real small businesses with 20 or less employees, most of whom have on-going business expenses as well as all of the same living expenses as many of their employees. If these businesses don’t get more meaningful support they won’t be around when the pandemic is over, then what will their employees do?
Gerry Maggiora
North side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
