Letter: What About the Deficit?

The President boasts about the great economy he created. A few points come to mind. First, The economy started to improve greatly after President Obama was handed the worst recession in history when he walked into the White House. Bottom line is that Obama saved us from a depression and created the economic recovery we have now, not Trump. Second, The Republicans bashed Obama about the national debt, demanding a balanced budget. One could read different numbers but, Trump has added about 2.5 trillion to the debt. Where are the republicans on the debt now? In summary, Trump cut taxes for corporations and the wealthy which created more jobs and profit for the wealthy. The wage increase for the average American went up a little, but was consumed by higher expenses for rent, food, medicine and other living expenses. Now we have the rich getting richer, higher expenses for the average American, and a huge increase in the national debt. It makes no sense to have a "great economy" that gives the rich tax cuts to increase their profits while the average American income is stagnant against higher living costs and the debt goes up 2.5 trillion dollars. Americans need to pay attention and do the math.
Richard Bechtold
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.