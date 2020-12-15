Letter: What about the red states?

Where is outrage? Where are the lawsuits? Where are the calls for vote recounts for the red states who also suspended absentee voting rules for Covid 19 and were therefore deluged with all the illegal and fraudulent mail-in ballots? Who knows how many fraudulent ballots were cast in Alabama and Ohio and South Carolina? Why has no one filed a lawsuit there?
Or why wasn't someone checking up on the states who commonly had absentee voting in the West, both red and blue states? Why only Arizona? Why are Trump's supporters not concerned about them ? If they want every legal vote counted, don't they care about people having their votes count in those states?
I really think the Republican party is being very negligent and uncaring about their loyal supporters in those states! I'm outraged!
Mary Hunter
Northwest side
