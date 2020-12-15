 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: What about the red states?
View Comments

Letter: What about the red states?

Where is outrage? Where are the lawsuits? Where are the calls for vote recounts for the red states who also suspended absentee voting rules for Covid 19 and were therefore deluged with all the illegal and fraudulent mail-in ballots? Who knows how many fraudulent ballots were cast in Alabama and Ohio and South Carolina? Why has no one filed a lawsuit there?

Or why wasn't someone checking up on the states who commonly had absentee voting in the West, both red and blue states? Why only Arizona? Why are Trump's supporters not concerned about them ? If they want every legal vote counted, don't they care about people having their votes count in those states?

I really think the Republican party is being very negligent and uncaring about their loyal supporters in those states! I'm outraged!

Mary Hunter

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Snowbird go home!

Is Mark Finchem one of those snowbirds who couldn’t afford to go back to Kalamazoo, so he just stayed? Remember “Unite the Right” rally? They …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News