 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: What am I missing?
View Comments

Letter: What am I missing?

While serving in the USAF there was a security incident resulting in 5 being weapons aimed at me. After complying withh all commands things were resolved in 10 minutes. I have NO doubt if I had lunged at the security forces or reached inside my uniform I would have been shot. Bottom line: Obey the commands of those pointing guns at you and things will work out. If you feel your rights were violated there are the courts.

Mark Moral

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: McSally vs Kelly

Senator Martha McSally is a retired Air Force jet pilot. She has legislative and Congressional experience. For Arizona, one of her top achieve…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News