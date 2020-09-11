Letter: What am I missing?

While serving in the USAF there was a security incident resulting in 5 being weapons aimed at me. After complying withh all commands things were resolved in 10 minutes. I have NO doubt if I had lunged at the security forces or reached inside my uniform I would have been shot. Bottom line: Obey the commands of those pointing guns at you and things will work out. If you feel your rights were violated there are the courts.
Mark Moral
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
