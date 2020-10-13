Letter: What: . . . "and Lead us not into temptation" means

In the "Our Father", we Christians often wonder what Jesus meant by including these words in the only prayer that he taught us. I believe that He is telling us to not let the pursuit of a better understanding of God or God's will lead us into evil. This is because we often times get carried away in our thinking and 'lead ourselves' into doing something wrong/evil.
A case in point: We are so anti-choice and anti-abortion that we vote or anyone regardless of their character flaws, if they support our views on this one issue. People who want to vote solely based on this one issue, would do well to say ten Our Fathers and actually think of what they are saying.
Vin Allen
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
