Letter: What are her true colors?
Letter: What are her true colors?

The Democratic Party failed to win big, like Biden, in state and local races in the 2020 elections. Their thin congressional majorities resulted in the creation of Frankenstein’s monsters like Kyrsten Sinema, who seems hell bent on feathering her own nest at the expense of the Biden agenda.

Sinema spouts patriotic rhetoric like a profound thinker while scheming, since her days as a member of the House of Representatives, to pander to Republican interests while masquerading as a Democrat.

She has become emboldened to go for the gold - campaign contributions - from right wingers at a Sinema fundraiser with big business, thus proving by her actions that she’s been a conservative wolverine in a more progressive ewe’s garb.

It has been reported by “The Hill” that “The New York Times obtained a copy of the invitation for Sinema’s fundraiser — flanked with the senator’s campaign logo — that is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.”

She’s a capitalist tool.

Mort Ganeles

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

