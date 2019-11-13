In a Letter published Nov 9, Mr. Fox states that he is completely in the dark about what “specifically” the charges might be against President Trump. This is not hard to find. There are potentially 4 laws he is likely to have violated—I refer the writer to https://www.businessinsider.com/laws-trump-could-have-broken-Ukraine-whistleblower-case-2019-9
To save the trouble of looking it up (or God forbid) watching CNN, reading The NY Times, or any other fact based news outlet, here is a summary.
1. Illegally soliciting help from a foreign government
2. Bribery
3. Misappropriation
4. Conspiracy
In addition, Trump might rightly be accused of obstruction of Justice, threatening a whistleblower, and abuse of power. Remember that a crime is not necessary for impeachment or conviction. When the writer says “no one has to date” listed the offenses, I presume he is speaking of Fox News or Rush Limbaugh.
Norman Epstein
Midtown
