Letter: What are we to believe?

The President now says we can expect over 100,000 deaths from the Coronavirus. On February 10 Trump said we had 12 cases and everything would be fine by April. In early February he was briefed by the Army that this virus would be a black swan, a likely disaster. On February 26 he said we only have 15 cases and it will go down close to zero, and then magically disappear one day. As for the impeachment, he had time to golf and hold rallies, so obviously he had time to consider the virus and what to do about it. Mike Pence says the President never belittled the virus. So what do we believe from our administration? My suggestion is to listen carefully to State Governors who have taken their responsibilities seriously, such as the Governor of California and Washington, not the administration. Sad but true.
Donald Ries
Southeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
