Letter: WHAT ARE YOU FOR?

It is worth a look to ask the question of the Republican Party , WHAT ARE YOU FOR? One may recall they had no present day platform for the last election. Nothing is always Nothing. Republicans are very good about telling you what they are against but some of what they are against is made up, NO is not a plan or a program and ought be followed by solutions they refuse to deal with and offer nothing but NO . Lower taxes to make wealthy folks richer is not a platform either. America has things it needs doing and just saying no is no answer to get the needed things done. The no stuff has already begun with the Republicans who tried to negate a election now they want u s to forget it. they tried to Steal the election right here in Arizona . THE GOP TRIED TO STEAL IT . REMEMBER THAT.
DONALD SHELTON
Northwest side
