Recently while suffering night terrors, I wrote an awful LTE accusing others of being complicit in climate chaos. I must have talked with yet another acquaintance flying off to the Pyrenees to bike ride. However it led to an epiphany wherein I realized I, too, am complicit despite all my concerns and avoiding ego travel.

We have a credit union, not CHASE, but still own a gas stove and furnace, and drive coal blowing cars. What to do? I have just written a book I hope will appeal to the masses. Should it succeed, I intend to spend that money on furthering electrification, ours and others’.

Discussing climate, Gloria Steinam stated, “It must be said that the root of our problems is overpopulation.” Looking deeply into it, one realizes that ALL 8 billion plus humans will be complicit in death, too. Imagine that: dust to dust and carbon to carbon.

Gaye Adams

Midtown