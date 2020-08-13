Letter: What are you worried about?

A writer sent a letter to the editor complaining that if Joe Biden gets elected, she would have to pay more for gasoline. With all of America's current problems, that's the POTENTIAL one that causes her to lie in bed at night and stare at the ceiling?
Given that she listed her neighborhood as Vail, I am reasonably certain that she will be more than able to deal with any slight bump in gasoline prices. Given that she expresses no expertise in the prediction of future gasoline prices, that scenario is unlikely anyway.
Now, if that DOES occur, I have a solution for her. Instead of idling her Escalade for half an hour in the Starbucks drive through while having the vehicle's A/C on MAX, park the behemoth and go inside to place an order. The reduced gasoline consumption will more than offset any blip in the pump price.
rick cohn
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
